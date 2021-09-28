A transgender woman was stabbed on her doorstep in a “horrifying” targeted attack, police have said.

The 33-year-old victim was stabbed in her leg and her stomach when she opened her door to a man who she had met online and arranged to meet.

The “targeted hate crime” took place in Birmingham city centre on 30 November last year, West Midlands Police said.

The victim, who had fled to the UK from Poland in the hope of finding greater tolerance and acceptance, suffered serious injuries which resulted in emergency surgery, the force said.

Nazir Mohammed, 22, from Newbold Croft, Nechells, admitted wounding with intent and was given a hospital order at a hearing in Birmingham Crown Court.

Mr Mohammed fled the scene, but shortly after called 999 and admitted to carrying out the stabbing. He was later arrested in the city centre on Beak Street.

CCTV images revealed the 22-year-old had dumped a knife with a six inch blade down a nearby drain. This was later linked to him via forensic tests.

DC Paul Brogan, said: “This was a targeted hate crime against a member of the LGBT+ community and against someone who had in fact to come to the UK to escape intolerance.

“It must have been truly horrifying for her to open the door to someone and then, without a word, be stabbed.”

He went on to add that the woman had since recovered from her physical injuries.

Meanwhile, Sasha Misra, associate director of communications and campaigns at LGBT+ charity Stonewall called for more to be done to “ensure that women, including trans women, are safe and can live free from fear”.

She said: “It is horrifying that a trans woman was attacked on her own doorstep in a targeted hate crime.

“As we reflect on the violence and threats that women face merely for existing, we all need to do more to ensure that women, including trans women, are safe and can live free from fear.”