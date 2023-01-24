Jump to content

Transgender woman found guilty of rape when she was a man

Bryson denied the charges, telling the court she ‘would never hurt another human being’

Katharine Hay
PA Scotland reporter
Tuesday 24 January 2023 12:57
<p>Isla Bryson, 31, formerly known as Adam Graham, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, arrives at the High Court in Glasgow</p>

Isla Bryson, 31, formerly known as Adam Graham, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, arrives at the High Court in Glasgow

(PA)

A transgender woman has been found guilty of raping two women when she was a man.

Isla Bryson, from Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire, committed the crimes before she transitioned to female.

A six-day trial at the High Court in Glasgow heard Bryson raped two women: one in Clydebank in 2016 and one in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019.

She met both her victims online, with prosecutors saying she “preyed” on vulnerable women.

Bryson denied the charges, telling the court she “would never hurt another human being”.

After less than a day of deliberation, a jury found her guilty of both rape charges.

More to follow..

