A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a world-famous and iconic tree was chopped down overnight in what police say was an act of deliberate vandalism.

The Sycamore Gap tree, next to Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland, thought to be around 300 years old, was one of the most photographed trees in the UK.

It was made famous by actor Kevin Costner when it appeared in his 1991 film Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves, and was voted English Tree of the Year in 2016 in the Woodland Trust’s awards.

Its destruction prompted an outpouring of anger and sorrow.

As police officers searched the area, Tony Gates, chief executive of the Northumberland National Park Authority, said the loss of an iconic landmark in the park said staff and volunteers had been greatly saddened and that many had special memories of the tree.

He said they would work with the public and supporters to ensure that once again the area would come to hold special memories.

Friends of the Earth and the RSPB England both described the destruction as heartbreaking.

The National Trust said it was shocked and desperately saddened, adding: “We know just how much this iconic tree is loved locally, nationally and by everyone who has visited. We are working with our partners to understand what has happened and what can be done.”

Naturalist Dr Amy-Jane Beer wrote on social media: “This poor stump is a devastating metaphor for the State of Nature in UK. Heartbreaking. Disconnection is a disease. God help whoever did this.”

Environmentalist Ben Goldsmith wrote: “That someone would have destroyed this iconic tree is beyond comprehension; but what’s even more shocking is that this was pretty much the only tree in that *entire* landscape.”

The closest pub to Sycamore Gap offered a £1,500 bar tab to anyone who provided information to Northumbria Police leading to an arrest, according to the Chronicle Live.

The boy arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage in connection with felling the tree was in custody on Thursday night and helping officers with their inquiries, Northumbria Police said.

A spokesperson for the national park authority added: “Sycamore Gap was and is much-loved by people from across the world.”

Northumberland County Council Leader Glen Sanderson said: “Today is a very sad day for our county. I am finding it difficult to express the shock, anger and hurt I feel at the destruction of this iconic landmark.”

Sycamore Gap is looked after by both Northumberland National Park and the National Trust, and the tree stood in a dramatic dip in Hadrian’s Wall.

Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond.

“An investigation was immediately launched following this vandalism, and this afternoon we have arrested one suspect in connection with our enquiries.

“Given our investigation remains at a very early stage, we are keeping an open mind. I am appealing to the public for information to assist us – if you have seen or heard anything suspicious that may be of interest to us, please let us know.”