Killer jailed for beating neighbour to death after row over closing a gate
A man has been jailed for 12 years for killing his elderly neighbour in a row over shutting a gate.
Trevor Gocan, 57, punched and kicked James "Jim" O'Neill, 74, outside their housing estate in Covent Garden, central London, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury.
He died in hospital two weeks later.
Southwark Crown Court heard on Thursday how the two exchanged words after Gocan left a gate open on the estate.
CCTV showed the confrontation lasted less than 90 seconds before Mr O'Neill was on the ground with serious injuries.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...