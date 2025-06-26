Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Killer jailed for beating neighbour to death after row over closing a gate

Joe Middleton
Thursday 26 June 2025 13:21 BST
A man has been jailed for 12 years for killing his elderly neighbour in a row over shutting a gate.

Trevor Gocan, 57, punched and kicked James "Jim" O'Neill, 74, outside their housing estate in Covent Garden, central London, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury.

He died in hospital two weeks later.

Southwark Crown Court heard on Thursday how the two exchanged words after Gocan left a gate open on the estate.

CCTV showed the confrontation lasted less than 90 seconds before Mr O'Neill was on the ground with serious injuries.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

