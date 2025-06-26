Killer jailed for beating neighbour to death after row over closing a gate

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been jailed for 12 years for killing his elderly neighbour in a row over shutting a gate.

Trevor Gocan, 57, punched and kicked James "Jim" O'Neill, 74, outside their housing estate in Covent Garden, central London, leaving him with a traumatic brain injury.

He died in hospital two weeks later.

Southwark Crown Court heard on Thursday how the two exchanged words after Gocan left a gate open on the estate.

CCTV showed the confrontation lasted less than 90 seconds before Mr O'Neill was on the ground with serious injuries.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...