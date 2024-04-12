Terror trial date set for teenager allegedly in extremist satanic online group

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A trial date has been set for a teenager allegedly involved in an extremist satanic online group who is accused of plotting a terror attack on a homeless person.

Cameron Finnigan, 18, appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on Friday morning by video link from HMP Thameside.

Finnigan, of Denne Park, Horsham, West Sussex, has been charged with one count of preparation of terrorist acts, one count of possessing a terrorist document, and one count of possessing indecent images of a child.

It is claimed Finnigan was “preparing for an attack against a single homeless individual” who was living in a tent, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard earlier this month.

The 18-year-old is alleged to have been involved in a pseudo-satanist online group called 764, the prosecution told Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

Finnigan, wearing a black jumper, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth at the Old Bailey hearing.

Judge Jeremy Baker KC remanded him into custody and set a trial date of January 13 at Winchester Crown Court with a time estimate of four weeks.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place on September 13.