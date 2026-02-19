Trump calls Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest ‘so bad for the royal family’
‘I think it's very sad,’ Trump said of Andrew’s arrest
US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, hours after the King’s brother was detained under suspicion of misconduct in public office.
“I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing,” Mr. Trump said Thursday.
Andrew, who used to be known as “Prince” before having his royal titles stripped, was arrested after police launched an investigation into claims that he shared sensitive information while on official visits as the UK as the country’s trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein.
The claims emerged as part of the Epstein file’s that were recently released by Trump’s Department of Justice.
