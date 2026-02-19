Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump calls Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s arrest ‘so bad for the royal family’

‘I think it's very sad,’ Trump said of Andrew’s arrest

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested by UK police, following new revelations about his connection to Jeffrey Epstein
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been arrested by UK police, following new revelations about his connection to Jeffrey Epstein (Getty)

US President Donald Trump has weighed in on the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, hours after the King’s brother was detained under suspicion of misconduct in public office.

“I think it's a shame. I think it's very sad. I think it's so bad for the royal family. It’s very, very sad. To me, it’s a very sad thing,” Mr. Trump said Thursday.

Andrew, who used to be known as “Prince” before having his royal titles stripped, was arrested after police launched an investigation into claims that he shared sensitive information while on official visits as the UK as the country’s trade envoy with Jeffrey Epstein.

The claims emerged as part of the Epstein file’s that were recently released by Trump’s Department of Justice.

