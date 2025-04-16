Pair in court accused of malicious damage at Trump golf resort

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A 75-year-old man and a 66-year-old woman have appeared in court charged with causing malicious damage at US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course.

Geoffrey Bush and Elizabeth Crerar-Brown, both from Oban, Argyll and Bute, faced Ayr Sheriff Court.

The pair are the latest of six people to appear in court charged with malicious mischief in connection with damage at the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire.

Police were called to the resort at about 4.40am on March 8 when red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse and damage was also caused to the greens.

Bush and Crerar-Brown both made no plea during the private hearing on Wednesday and were committed for further examination and granted bail ahead of their next court appearance.

Since the end of March, four other people have appeared at the same court charged with malicious mischief in connection with the incident.

Autumn Ward, 21, from Liverpool; Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire; Umza Bashir, 55, of Leeds; and Kieran Robson, 33, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, all made no pleas, were committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.