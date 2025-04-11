Fourth person in court over damage to Trump golf course

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A fourth person has appeared in court after US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf course was damaged.

Autumn Ward was charged with malicious mischief when she appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on Friday.

The 21-year-old, from Liverpool, did not enter a plea and was committed for further examination and granted bail pending a further court appearance.

Police were called to the Trump Turnberry course on Maidens Road, Turnberry, South Ayrshire, at about 4.40am on March 8.

Red paint was sprayed on the clubhouse at the 800-acre resort and damage was also caused to the greens.

The latest court appearance comes after three people previously appeared in court in connection with the incident.

Ricky Southall, 33, of Wakefield, West Yorkshire, and Umza Bashir, 55, of Leeds, were charged with malicious mischief when they appeared in private at Ayr Sheriff Court on Monday April 7.

They made no plea and were committed for further examination, and released on bail ahead of a further court appearance.

The latest court appearance comes after another man appeared at the same court on March 31 charged with malicious mischief in connection with the damage at the resort.

Kieran Robson, 33, of Galashiels in the Scottish Borders, was charged with malicious mischief when he appeared at the court on March 31.

He made no plea during the brief hearing and was committed for further examination and released on bail pending a further court appearance.