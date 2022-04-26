A commuter who was attacked by a man wielding a machete said he thought he was going to be killed and likened the scenes on the London Underground to a “horror movie”.

Ricky Morgan, 34, is accused of launching an unprovoked attack on James Porritt while they were on the Jubilee line on July 9 last year, the Old Bailey heard.

Details of the assault have emerged at the trial where, Mr Morgan, of no fixed address, has denied attempted murder and possessing a machete and lock knife.

Mr Porritt, a self-employed businessman, had visited a gym and was on his way to meet his girlfriend and her father in west London. He described minding his own business and being in a “bubble” as he sat in the carriage, before he heard a scream.

The next thing he knew was the defendant hitting him over the head, the court was told.

Describing the attack, he said: “I was pleading ‘Please stop, please stop’. I was in shock, it was like a horror movie. I genuinely thought he was going to kill me.”

Mr Porritt said he did not feel anything but saw the blood as Morgan smashed an object over his head, the court heard.

He said: “He was just hitting me. It did not make sense. I didn’t understand why this guy was hitting me. There was no confrontation. There was no issue, it was just bang, (he) started hitting me.

“He was like a machine. It was like that movie Terminator. He was emotionless. He did not seem to have any kind of compassion. But it seemed very focused and relentless and he was just hellbent on doing what he was doing.

“He was like on a mission. He kept hitting my shin and I genuinely thought I was going to die.”

The 34-year-old said he “ran for his life” and that it was like a “stampede” of passengers and that people were “terrified”.

Mr Morgan pursued him and lunged the “huge” blade through the window of the connecting carriage door, Mr Porritt said.

Pointing with the knife through the door, Mr Morgan allegedly said: “I don’t want anyone else, I just want him.”

He managed to get away and through a carriage door, while holding the severed parts of his hand together.

As well as the severe injury to his right hand, Mr Porritt suffered bone-deep cuts to his head and shin, jurors were told.

On being confronted by police, Mr Morgan dropped the blade, put his hands up and got on the floor, jurors heard.

He allegedly told officers it was “a road issue” not a “terrorist attack”, adding: “If I had known it would cause this much drama I would not have done it.”

Ms Ong told jurors the defendant denied responsibility for the attack by reason of insanity.

He was to tell a psychiatrist he had been carrying the machete and lock knife around for some time, Ms Ong said.

He also had an almost empty bottle of vodka in his rucksack, the court heard.

The Old Bailey trial continues.

Additional reporting by PA