Drug dealer who tried to tell police he was a tourist jailed

A drug dealer who tried to convince police officers he travelled 223 miles from his home to do a sightseeing tour of towns in the south east of England has been jailed.

Adrian Badea, of Hankins Heys Lane in Crewe, Cheshire, was stopped by officers in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, as he sat in a black BMW linked to suspicious activity on March 23 2023, Kent Police said.

In body worn footage released by the force, the 27-year-old tells officers that he was visiting the town and coastal spots nearby for eight days and had been sleeping in his car.

When he was being arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug supply, he admitted having cocaine and cannabis with him.

Officers discovered six bags of cocaine in Badea’s shoe, and also recovered £130 in cash and cannabis.

Badea pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis and driving without insurance, police added.

On Tuesday, he was sentenced to two years and four months in prison at Maidstone Crown Court.

Kent Police Sergeant Ed Kavanagh said: “It’s always pleasing to hear from genuine tourists who are keen to visit and enjoy the many delights of Tunbridge Wells.

“Sadly, Badea wasn’t one of them.

“Checks to his phone showed he was being directed by a third party to multiple locations across west Kent to deal drugs.

“The device included postcode locations from users to have cocaine delivered to their doorsteps.

“This sentence is just the latest in several recent successful convictions of drug dealers who have tried to target Tunbridge Wells.”