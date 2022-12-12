Crufts-winning breeder faces jail over dog attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Crufts-winning dog breeder faces a possible prison sentence after being found guilty of failing to control her pet Belgian Malinois which mauled a visitor causing her “significant” blood loss.

Margaret Peacock, 69, was convicted by a jury of the offence of being in charge of the dog called Mako which was dangerously out of control causing injury to 33-year-old Natasha Turner.

Sian Beaven, prosecuting, told the trial at Salisbury Crown Court that Ms Turner had visited the home of the defendant in Farnborough, Hampshire, to do some DIY and to visit her own dog, Bobo, that was staying there, when the attack happened.

Giving evidence, Ms Turner said she had visited Peacock on February 1, 2021, to move the defendant’s bed to another room so it would be nearer to a wood burner because of the cold.

I was screaming. I was crying my eyes out. It was really, really bad Natasha Turner

Describing the incident, she said: “It happened really quick, when we realised it was going wrong I was scared because I didn’t think I was going to get the dog off between us.

“It was like someone had got a knife, put it in your leg and was tearing it through with a knife, that’s the only way I can describe it.

“I was screaming. I was crying my eyes out. It was really, really bad.”

Ms Turner said that Peacock helped her to get the dog off but was bitten herself in the process before the defendant managed to put the dog back behind the gate where it was normally kept.

She said that Peacock asked her afterwards not to contact the police because she was worried the dog would be put down and also bought her gifts in an attempt to stop her from reporting the incident.

Please do not assume from the fact that I release you on bail that there isn’t a very real risk of a sentence of custody Judge Richard Parkes KC

The defendant denied that Mako carried out the attack and told the court that Ms Turner arrived injured at her front door having been attacked by another unknown dog elsewhere.

Judge Richard Parkes KC adjourned the case for sentencing on February 3, 2023.

He released Peacock on bail until then and ordered a pre-sentence report to be produced on her by the probation service.

He told her: “I shall release you on bail, please do not assume from the fact that I release you on bail that there isn’t a very real risk of a sentence of custody.”