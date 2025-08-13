Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

TV presenter Jay Blades to appear in court charged with rape

The 55-year-old is not expected to enter pleas to the charges on Wednesday.

Josh Payne
Wednesday 13 August 2025 02:45 BST
TV presenter Jay Blades is due to appear in court charged with rape (Jacob King/PA)
TV presenter Jay Blades is due to appear in court charged with rape (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)

TV presenter Jay Blades is due to appear in court charged with rape.

West Mercia Police previously said the 55-year-old, who fronted primetime BBC show The Repair Shop, will face a first hearing at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Blades faces two allegations of rape but will not be expected to enter pleas during his first appearance.

The defendant, of Claverley in Shropshire, found fame on restoration programme The Repair Shop, which he started presenting in 2017.

He stepped back from presenting the show last year.

Blades also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Bake Off and Comic Relief, as well as presenting the BBC’s Money For Nothing until 2020.

