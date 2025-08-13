TV presenter Jay Blades to appear in court charged with rape

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

TV presenter Jay Blades is due to appear in court charged with rape.

West Mercia Police previously said the 55-year-old, who fronted primetime BBC show The Repair Shop, will face a first hearing at Telford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Blades faces two allegations of rape but will not be expected to enter pleas during his first appearance.

The defendant, of Claverley in Shropshire, found fame on restoration programme The Repair Shop, which he started presenting in 2017.

He stepped back from presenting the show last year.

Blades also appeared on Celebrity Masterchef, Celebrity Bake Off and Comic Relief, as well as presenting the BBC’s Money For Nothing until 2020.