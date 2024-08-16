Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Rapper Twista Cheese denies sending ‘menacing’ video about Tommy Robinson

Omar Abdirizak set to face trial next year over film about English Defence League founder

Jane Dalton
Friday 16 August 2024 13:43
Abdirizak is accused of posting a menacing message on social media about Robinson, above right
Abdirizak is accused of posting a menacing message on social media about Robinson, above right (PA/Reuters)

A rapper arrested after posting an allegedly menacing video mentioning Tommy Robinson is to face trial next year after pleading not guilty.

Omar Abdirizak, a Birmingham-based rapper known as Twista Cheese, is accused of making the video and posted it on social media, between 1 and 10 August.

Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and who was the founder of the English Defence League, shared it with his followers.

At Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, prosecutors dropped a previous charge against Abdirizak of conveying false information, replacing it with an allegation of sending a grossly offensive or menacing message via a public communications network.

Abdirizak, 30, from Sparkbrook, denied the new charge during a short appearance before District Judge David Wain and was granted bail to face trial on 8 January.

Adjourning the case, District Judge Wain told Abdirizak: “The defence have applied for unconditional bail. That is not opposed by the prosecution.

“The gentleman will be granted unconditional bail to the trial date.”

Additional reporting by PA

