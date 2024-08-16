Rapper Twista Cheese denies sending ‘menacing’ video about Tommy Robinson
Omar Abdirizak set to face trial next year over film about English Defence League founder
A rapper arrested after posting an allegedly menacing video mentioning Tommy Robinson is to face trial next year after pleading not guilty.
Omar Abdirizak, a Birmingham-based rapper known as Twista Cheese, is accused of making the video and posted it on social media, between 1 and 10 August.
Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon and who was the founder of the English Defence League, shared it with his followers.
At Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, prosecutors dropped a previous charge against Abdirizak of conveying false information, replacing it with an allegation of sending a grossly offensive or menacing message via a public communications network.
Abdirizak, 30, from Sparkbrook, denied the new charge during a short appearance before District Judge David Wain and was granted bail to face trial on 8 January.
Adjourning the case, District Judge Wain told Abdirizak: “The defence have applied for unconditional bail. That is not opposed by the prosecution.
“The gentleman will be granted unconditional bail to the trial date.”
Additional reporting by PA