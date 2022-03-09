An elderly man and woman have been arrested on suspicion of assault after a baby died four days after being taken to hospital.

Police were called to reports that an infant had suffered a medical episode at an address in Burnley, east Lancashire on 1 March.

The toddler, whose name has not been released, was rushed to Manchester Children’s Hospital for treatment but he died four days later on 5 March.

A 77 year-old man and a 60 year-old woman, both from Burnley, have been arrested on suspicion of assault.

The man and woman have since been bailed, Lancashire Police said.

The child’s family are being supported by family liaison officers.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said the force was called at around 1.20pm on March 1 to a house in Hapton in Burnley.

The spokesman added: "A 60 year old woman and a 77 year-old man, both from Burnley, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault and have since been released on bail pending further enquiries.

"A police investigation is underway to establish what caused the death of the child. We are keeping an open mind and would ask the public not to speculate."

The force said the baby’s family were being supported by specially trained officers and detectives probing the death have appealed for information from the public.

The spokesperson added: "Anybody with information which could assist our investigation is asked to call us on 101, quoting log 614 of March 1st, 2022."