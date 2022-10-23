Two arrested after a microwave thrown through windscreen of moving car

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Two people have been arrested after a microwave was launched through the windscreen of a moving car in Lincolnshire.

A 20-year-old driver was injured after a passenger on a moped threw the kitchen appliance at their vehicle in Gainsborough on 16 October. A 15-year-old boy and a man, 25, were arrested on Friday

Images show how the microwave became lodged in the windscreen of the blue Ford Fiesta, causing it to shatter and shower the vehicle’s interior with glass.

Police later spotted three males riding on suspected stolen motorbikes through the town centre. Officers arrested two suspects on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle.

Police also searched and detained another man, 22, who was found to be in possession of a metal pole.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: “We have arrested two people in connection with the series of criminal damage reports in Gainsborough.

“Last night (21 October) at around 11pm, CCTV operators from West Lindsey District Council witnessed three males riding around on suspected stolen motorbikes through the town centre.

“Officers attended and arrested two males aged 15 and 25 on suspicion of the theft of a motor vehicle.

“They remain in custody at this time. Both motorbikes were also seized during the arrests.

“Whilst in the area, officers also searched a male who was found to be in possession of a metal pole. The 22-year-old male was arrested and remains in police custody.

“Investigations are ongoing and we are still appealing for information that can assist in our enquiries.”

The 15-year-old and 25-year-old have since been released on bail, police confirmed, and the 22-year-old male has been released under investigation.

A force spokesperson added: “Investigations are still ongoing and we would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the inquiry.”

The injured driver had been travelling along when he saw the scooter with two people on it coming towards him with no lights on at 11pm.

The passenger then launched the kitchen appliance as the scooter passed by, causing the windscreen to smash.

There were also reports of damage to vehicles on residential streets where witnesses saw a rider and passenger on a moped using various items to vandalise cars.

Superintendent Phil Baker said previously: “We are taking these crimes seriously and have our officers, including additional officers, working hard to identify those involved.

“All of these incidents are serious, the incident where the microwave was thrown at the car is a real concern.

“We need the help of the community to come forward and tell us what they know. There will be people who know who are responsible.

“This time no one was seriously injured, we want to identify who is responsible. My ask of the local community is to contact us.”