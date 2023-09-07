Man arrested over homophobic stabbing outside Clapham nightclub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested in connection with a homophobic attack outside a nightclub in south London in which two men were stabbed, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Two men, one aged in their 20s and the other in their 30s, were outside the Two Brewers in Clapham High Street at around 10.15pm on August 13 when they were stabbed in an unprovoked attack.

The two men were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

The Metropolitan Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested in South Norwood, south-east London, on Thursday on suspicion of two counts of GBH. He remains in police custody.

Officers are following up on a number of lines of inquiry provided by witnesses and members of the public, the force added.

Detective Superintendent Vanessa Britton said: “This arrest marks a significant development in our investigation. The two victims have been informed and continue to be supported by our officers, including our dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer.

“I know the concern and distress this horrific incident has caused among the LGBT+ community and I want to reassure them – and Londoners as a whole – that a team of officers is working diligently to investigate.”

Pc Hayley Jones, the LGBT+ community liaison officer for the Metropolitan Police in Lambeth and Southwark, said: “We understand some people from the LGBT+ community may not have the confidence to speak to police.

“My role was introduced to provide a dedicated LGBT+ point of contact to support the community and advise on investigations where homophobia and transphobia is a motive.

“You can contact me directly for advice and support, or to assist this investigation.”

Pc Hayley Jones can be contacted on 07825101104 or Hayley.Jones@met.police.uk.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7198/13Aug. People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously.