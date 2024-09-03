Two teenagers charged with murder of ‘polite and loving’ 13-year-old Jahziah Coke

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 13-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in the West Midlands last week, police said.

Jahziah Coke was treated by paramedics following the attack on Lovett Avenue, Oldbury, on Thursday, but the teenager died despite their best efforts.

His mother paid tribute to a “very polite, kind and family-orientated young man”.

She added: “He was very loving and always smiling. His smile would light up the room. He was very kind-hearted.”

Police officers at the scene in Lovett Avenue, Oldbury (Phil Barnett/PA) ( PA Wire )

Two teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were arrested and charged on Sunday in connection with the stabbing, West Midlands Police said.

A man in his 40s was also arrested and charged with assisting an offender, with all three due to appear at Birmingham magistrates court today (Tuesday).

Police have been carrying out CCTV enquiries in the area but are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.