Murder investigation launched after 19-year-old found stabbed to death in London park

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old man was stabbed to death in west London.

The family and friends of Tyler Donnelly are inconsolable, detectives say.

Mr Donnelly had left home on Wednesday night, and runners found his body in a park early on Thursday.

Officers were called to Hanworth Park, Feltham, at around 7.40am, the Metropolitan Police said. They found he had been stabbed.

A crime scene remained in place in the park on Thursday and was expected to stay in place for several days. No arrests have been made.

After Mr Donnelly had left home at 9.10pm on Wednesday, he rode his bike along Elmwood Avenue before going to the park. He never returned home, police said.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out, they added.

Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, leading policing in Hounslow, said: “It saddens me to see another young life so needlessly cut short and I urge anyone who has information about who is responsible to get in touch with the investigation team.

“I know that this incident will be a shock for those living and working in the area and my officers will be conducting additional patrols to provide reassurance to the community.”

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the investigation by the Met’s Homicide Command, said: “If you were in the park and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch. Our focus is on what happened to Tyler and who was responsible.

“Similarly, if you were driving through Elmwood Avenue, returning home or out walking, did you notice anything? Did you perhaps see Tyler, who was wearing dark clothing, riding his grey bike or did you see him with anyone?

“The H25 bus route goes through Elmwood Avenue: were you travelling through this area on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday? Did you see Tyler or anyone matching his description?

“Tyler’s family and friends are inconsolable after receiving the worst possible news imaginable – our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specialist officers.”