Shooting murder accused lay low in Paris with Uber Eats deliveries, court told

A teenager fled to Paris and survived on Uber Eats deliveries after allegedly carrying out a gang-related fatal shooting, a court has heard.

The 17-year-old youth, who cannot be identified, is accused of the murder of 18-year-old Keanu Harker in Enfield, north London, on June 26.

The victim was targeted as he rode a bicycle on Great Cambridge Road shortly after he left his home at 8.30pm on June 26, the Old Bailey heard.

He was allegedly approached by two males on an electric bike and shot three times to the head and torso.

Prosecutor Louise Oakley said it was the Crown’s case that the defendant was the driver and a second youth, also aged 17, was the pillion passenger.

Police were called to reports of gunshots at 8.45pm and the victim taken to hospital where he later died.

Soon afterwards, the defendant allegedly boarded a Eurostar train to Paris where he was sent Uber Eats deliveries before he was identified by police, Ms Oakley said.

He was arrested in Paris on August 3 under an international warrant and returned to the UK.

He was subsequently charged with the murder of Mr Harker, possession of a firearm with intent to danger life and possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday, he appeared at the Old Bailey by video-link from Feltham Young Offender Institution.

Judge Anthony Leonard KC set a mention hearing for September 18 with a plea and case management hearing on October 7.

A provisional eight-week trial including two co-defendants has already been fixed for May 18 next year.

Remanding the youth into custody, Judge Leonard said: “The defendant is charge with murder by shooting in the circumstances of a gang rivalry.

“The deceased was shot three times by two men on an e-bike. It is suggested this defendant was the driver and (the second youth) was the passenger.

“After the offence, the defendant made his way over to France and was subsequently found in Paris.”

Another 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested on Sunday June 29 and charged with murder the next day.

A third defendant, Eliezer Mbike, 25, from Tottenham, north London, was charged with perverting the course of justice.