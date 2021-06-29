Police hunt suspect after female officer kicked in head at anti-lockdown protest

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a female officer was kicked in the head at an anti-lockdown protest in London.

The Metropolitan Police have launched a manhunt after the violent incident took place at a protest on14 June during a demonstration in Parliament Square and Whitehall.

Shortly before 8pm, officers intervened to move protesters out of the road so it could reopened, a police statement said.

A small group refused to move when asked by officers which resulted in two people being arrested on suspicion of obstructing the highway.

As officers moved the pair towards police vans in King Charles Street, they were set upon by a group of protesters who tried to free one of the detainees.

A female officer was knocked to the floor during the commotion and kicked in the head.

She was helped away from the scene by fellow officers. Her injuries are not serious, detectives said.

Footage from the incident has been analysed and officers have identified a man they want to speak to.