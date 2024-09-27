Man who was first to admit a charge of riot after disorder across UK is jailed

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The first defendant to admit a charge of riot after the recent far-right violence has been jailed.

Kieran Usher, 32, from Sunderland, was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court for four years and four months after admitting his role in the riots of late July and early August.

Usher, who has learning difficulties, pleaded guilty after he was caught working with 20 others to “rain missiles on to attending police officers”, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

He was accused of encouraging “mob violence” during a night of trouble on 2 August in Sunderland.

Usher appeared via a video link from HMP Durham ( Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire )

At a previous hearing, Usher became the first defendant in the country to admit a charge of riot following the summer’s violence, before appearing in Newcastle Crown Court today via a video link from HMP Durham.

CCTV evidence showed him wearing a mask and a Union Jack flag, encouraging those around him to throw missiles at the police.

It was a night of violence in which a building was set on fire, businesses were looted and police officers were attacked multiple times.

In sentencing, Judge Tim Gittins took into account that Usher had made full admissions to police and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity.

Christopher Atkinson, Head of the Complex Casework Unit for CPS North East, said after Usher pleaded guilty last month: “It is clear from the evidence in this case that Usher played an active role in the mob violence that unfolded on the streets of Sunderland.

“The coordinated and unlawful violence carried out by the group in this incident, the severity of which forced police to temporarily retreat from the assault, made a charge of riot wholly appropriate in this case.

“The events of that evening also created immeasurable fear for Sunderland residents, with significant damage caused to local businesses.”