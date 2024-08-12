UK riots: Tory councillor wife Lucy Connolly in court today for charges of inciting racial hatred online
Lucy Connolly is set to be sentenced accused of stirring up racial hatred on the day three children were killed in Southport
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Lucy Connolly, 41, the partner of Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly, is set to appear at Northampton Crown Court charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.
Ms Connolly was refused bail and remanded in custody until her appearance today in relation to a social media message calling for attacks on asylum seekers.
The court heard it is alleged that Connolly, from Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, posted on X, formerly Twitter, on the day of the Southport knife killings, saying: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care… If that makes me racist, so be it.”
It comes as far-right riots engulfed the country, with over 900 people arrested and 466 charged in relation to the violent disorder.
In Rotherham, South Yorkshire, a far-right mob tried to set fire to a Holiday Inn Express believed to be housing asylum seekers.
Towns and cities including Liverpool, Newcastle and Birmingham also saw widespread violence, with people arrested for offences ranging from violent disorder to theft and antisocial behaviour.
Man arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill in video
West Midlands Police (WMP) say they have made an arrest after a video was circulated on social media of a man suspected of making threats to kill.
The force said the video was brought to their attention and officers identified the location and arrested a 30-year-old man in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, on Saturday evening.
“We take swift and effective action against anyone who feels that they can use social media to stir racial hatred or to encourage people to cause violence or take actions into their own hands,” WMP said.
“We would like to thank the public for making us aware of the video and want to reassure people that action has been taken.
“We will not tolerate violence in our towns and cities, or tolerate those who use social media to encourage such violence.
“Our commitment to the safety of all residents remains unwavering and we will continue to work closely with the community to uphold peace and maintain order.”
Watch: CCTV footage shows mosque in Newtownards getting petrol-bombed
Man arrested over Newtownards mosque attack
A man has been arrested following an attack on a mosque in Newtownards.
A petrol bomb was thrown at the mosque in Co Down in the early hours of Saturday with graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building.
The man, 42, was arrested on suspicion of several offences including attempted arson, possessing a petrol bomb and attempted intimidation following a search of two properties in the town on Sunday.
He remains in police custody. Police said the petrol bomb did not ignite. A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson appealed to the public to come forward with any further information.
“Enquiries are continuing and anyone with any information or footage that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police,” they said.
Northern Ireland’s first minister and deputy first minister condemned the attack and violence in Londonderry, in which 10 police officers were injured.
Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly said the incidents were “wrong, unacceptable and rejected” by the vast majority of the community. In a joint statement, they said: “They are disgraceful manifestations of criminality and have absolutely no justification.”
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland condemns Londonderry disorder
Secretary of State Hilary Benn has condemned the attack on police during disorder in Londonderry.
Ten officers were injured in the trouble on Saturday, police said.
PSNI said fireworks, petrol bombs and other missiles were used to attack officers.
Mr Benn posted on X: “I’m appalled at the attacks on police in Derry/Londonderry last night.
“My thanks to the PSNI for working to keep people safe and our thoughts are with the officers who were injured.”
Man arrested for disorder in Sunderland to appear in court today
A 38-year-old man has been arrested by the Northumbria Police major investigation team looking into the disorder in the North East, the force said.
Philip Cawthorne, of Southend Road, Sunderland, was charged with one count of violent disorder and appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, where he pleaded guilty to his role in the disorder.
He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Newcastle Crown Court on 20 August to be sentenced.
Jack Fowler, 24, of Beaumont Terrace, Newcastle, has been charged with one count of violent disorder and will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning.
“This brings the total number of people charged to 15 in relation to Sunderland disorder on August 2,” Northumbria Police said.
Cooper says respect for police must be restored after riots
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said respect for the police must be restored after they faced “brazen abuse and contempt” during rioting.
Attacks on local communities and police are a “disgraceful assault on the rule of law itself,” she said.
“As home secretary, I am not prepared to tolerate the brazen abuse and contempt which a minority have felt able to show towards our men and women in uniform, or the disrespect for law and order that has been allowed to grow in recent years,” Ms Cooper wrote in the Daily Telegraph.
“As well as punishing those responsible for the last fortnight’s violent disorder, we must take action to restore respect for the police and respect for the law.”
‘People feel crime has no consequences’ home secretary warns after UK riots
Yvette Cooper said ‘we must take action to restore respect for the police and respect for the law’ as well as punishing those responsible for rioting
More than 900 rioters arrested and 466 charged nationwide
The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) has released the latest figures showing the number of arrests and charges made across the UK since 29 July in relation to the ongoing disorder.
Arrests now amount to 927 and 466 people have been charged on various accounts, including for racial hatred.
Three to appear in court after Belfast rioting
Three men will appear in court in Northern Ireland on Monday, facing charges connected with recent rioting in Belfast.
A 26-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences, including riot, arson, conspiracy to commit arson, three counts of possession of an offensive weapon with intent, and two of criminal damage.
He will appear at Belfast Magistrates court.
A 58-year-old man has been charged with possessing written material intended or likely to stir up hatred or arouse fear.
He will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court.
A 30-year-old man has been charged with intentionally encouraging or assisting riot, publishing written material intended to stir up hatred, sending menacing messages through a public electronic communications network, and possession of fireworks without a licence.
He will appear at Downpatrick Magistrates’ Court.
Tory councillor’s wife to appear in court for racial hatred charges
The wife of a Tory councillor is due to appear in court in relation to tweet calling for attacks on asylum seekers.
Lucy Connolly could face 18 months in prison on charges of stirring up racial hatred when far-right violence swept the country.
She was refused bail and will appear at Northampton Crown Court accused of writing tweets against asylum seekers.
Posted on X, fomerly Twitter, she wrote: “set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the b*******” on the day of a stabbing in Southport that left three young children dead.