Lucy Connolly, 41, the partner of Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly, is set to appear at Northampton Crown Court charged with publishing written material to stir up racial hatred.

Ms Connolly was refused bail and remanded in custody until her appearance today in relation to a social media message calling for attacks on asylum seekers.

The court heard it is alleged that Connolly, from Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, posted on X, formerly Twitter, on the day of the Southport knife killings, saying: “Mass deportation now, set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards for all I care… If that makes me racist, so be it.”

It comes as far-right riots engulfed the country, with over 900 people arrested and 466 charged in relation to the violent disorder.

In Rotherham, South Yorkshire, a far-right mob tried to set fire to a Holiday Inn Express believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Towns and cities including Liverpool, Newcastle and Birmingham also saw widespread violence, with people arrested for offences ranging from violent disorder to theft and antisocial behaviour.