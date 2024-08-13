✕ Close Facebook user becomes first to be jailed for stirring racial riots

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Two 12-year-old boys have become the youngest to be convicted after nationwide rioting following the Southport stabbings.

The first admitted throwing a missile at a police van and taking part in two separate incidents of rioting in Manchester.

During unrest in Manchester city centre on 3 August, prosecutor Tess Kenyon Kenyon said the boy was “filmed by police kicking the front window of a vape shop” and was also seen to “throw a missile at a police van”.

He was remanded to local authority accommodation and will be sentenced at Manchester Magistrates’ Court on 2 September 2. The second youth pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Liverpool Youth Court.

Lucy Connolly, the partner of Conservative West Northamptonshire councillor Raymond Connolly, also has appeared in court accused of publishing an X post stirring up racial hatred against asylum seekers.

Connolly’s husband watched from the public gallery in courtroom four at Northampton Crown Court as she was remanded in custody by Judge Adrienne Lucking KC.

The 41-year-old childminder, of Parkfield Avenue, Northampton, will reappear at the same court on September 2.

It comes as far-right riots engulfed the country, with over 900 people arrested and 466 charged in relation to the violent disorder.