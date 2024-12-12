For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A rioter who tried to set fire to an asylum seeker hotel while wearing a purple England kit during the UK summer disorder has been jailed.

Levi Fishlock, at one point tapping the England badge on his shirt, added planks of wood to a wheelie bin fire next to the Holiday Inn Express at Manvers, Rotherham.

Judge Richardson said the defendant, part of a group shouting abuse and racial slurs, was “involved in almost every arena of racist criminal conduct that day”.

Sheffield Crown Court heard the 31-year-old helped build barricades that were then set on fire and made threatening gestures with a sharp object towards asylum seekers stuck inside the hotel looking out through the windows.

open image in gallery Levi Fishlock, 31, was sentenced to nine years in prison ( PA Media )

The court was told Fishlock was “very identifiable” by his distinctive purple England football shirt with “Bellingham” written on the back.

Fishlock, of Sheffield Road in Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life, as well as possession of an offensive weapon.

Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said the case was one of the ”worst” he had dealt with and jailed him for nine years, with an extended five-year licence period to follow that.

It is the joint highest sentence given for the summer’s riots, with Thomas Birley, 27, also jailed for nine years in September.

The court heard more than 200 asylum seekers were trapped on the upper floors of the hotel as rioters including Fishlock “intended to endanger the lives of many people” by fuelling a fire, Judge Richardson said.

Fishlock was also seen throwing bricks and paving slabs at the hotel windows, destroying fencing around the hotel and smashing up an air conditioning unit.

open image in gallery Fishlock, right, clashes with police outside the hotel ( Danny Lawson/PA Wire )

Hotel staff have told the court how they barricaded themselves into a panic room during the rioting, fearing they would die as they smelt the smoke.

The court heard later in the day he was part of a group which attacked incoming police vehicles with rocks.

At one point he threw a missile towards a police officer’s legs, aiming for the area that was not protected by a riot shield, it was said.

After he was arrested in the days following the riot, Fishlock told officers driving him to the station that he knew why he had been arrested and that it was “for a good cause”.

In mitigation, the court heard Fishlock, who has a young daughter, had protracted difficulties with anxiety and depression, and a “problematic relationship” with drugs.

The defendant became the second person to be sentenced for arson with intent to endanger life following the 12 hours of violence in Manvers on 4 August which left 64 police officers, three horses and a dog injured.

More than 60 men have so far been jailed for their part in the disorder outside the hotel.

Sheffield Crown Court has heard how more than 200 asylum seekers were trapped in the upper floors as rioters smashed windows and set light to the bin, which was pushed against a fire door.

Judge Richardson said: “It has been my misfortune, as well as my duty, to have sentenced most of the cases arising from the public disorder in Rotherham.

“Your conduct, and the conduct of that mob, has cast a dark and ugly stain across the reputation of Rotherham and South Yorkshire.”

He went on to say: “You did not start the fire but you added to it and helped fuel the flames. That is as serious as starting it.”