Ex-England rugby player arrested on suspicion of raping teenager
Woman, 41, also reportedly held on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence
A former England rugby union player has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a teenager.
The ex-player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was held on Sunday following the report of an attack at a nightclub the day before, according to MailOnline. No further details were given of where the alleged rape took place.
A 41-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence, the newspaper reported.
Both suspects have been released on bail while investigations continue.
A police spokesperson, quoted in the newspaper, said: “Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday 9 January to a report of a sexual assault on a female.
“A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted.
“Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives.”
The Rugby Football Union has refused to comment.
Additional reporting by Press Association
