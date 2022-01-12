Ex-England rugby player arrested on suspicion of raping teenager

A former England rugby union player has been arrested on suspicion of the rape of a teenager.

The ex-player, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was held on Sunday following the report of an attack at a nightclub the day before, according to MailOnline. No further details were given of where the alleged rape took place.

A 41-year-old woman was also held on suspicion of administering a substance with intent to cause a sexual offence, the newspaper reported.

Both suspects have been released on bail while investigations continue.

A police spokesperson, quoted in the newspaper, said: “Officers were called shortly before 11am on Sunday 9 January to a report of a sexual assault on a female.

“A woman in her late teens was reported to have been sexually assaulted.

“Both have since been released on bail as enquiries continue and a number of lines of enquiry are being followed up by detectives.”

The Rugby Football Union has refused to comment.

Additional reporting by Press Association