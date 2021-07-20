Three in hospital after Canary Wharf stabbings

Three men have been hospitalised in a triple stabbing in east London.

At 5:47pm on so-called Freedom Day, police officers, three ambulance crews and an emergency helicopter were called to Canary Wharf, after reports of a disturbance.

According to the Metropolitan Police, they found three men with stab injuries on the popular Pepper Street thoroughfare.

The three individuals were treated by medics at the scene before being taken to a major trauma centre, London Ambulance Service said.

A Section 60 stop and search order was put in place until 9am on Tuesday.

No arrests had yet been made when Scotland Yard issued a statement early on Tuesday morning.

“Police were called at 17:47hrs on Monday, 19 July to reports of a disturbance in Pepper Street, E14,” a spokesperson said.

“Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service. Three males were found with stab injuries and taken to hospital. We await an update on their conditions.”

“A crime scene is in place and enquiries are ongoing. At this early stage of the investigation, there have been no arrests.

It came as the London Ambulance Service warned that its call handlers were “working in challenging circumstances as we experience very high demand”.

“We are incredibly busy. Please only call us in an emergency,” the ambulance service said on Monday, as the government abandoned nearly all coronavirus restrictions after 16 months of social distancing.