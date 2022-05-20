Britain’s youngest terror offender has walked free from court after saying his online posts about school shootings were a “fantasy”.

The 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted three counts of possessing documents useful to a terrorist.

He was aged 13 and two months when he committed the first offence, whereas the boy who was previously the youngest terror offender had been within days of his 14th birthday.

The child was not charged with planning an attack himself, but Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court heard he had stated violent intentions online.

Counter-terror police were alerted to an Instagram user who claimed to be acquiring weapons and considering an attack on a school last year.

The investigation led to the teenage boy’s home in Darlington, and searches of his devices uncovered neo-Nazi and far-right material, as well as the terrorist documents.

District Judge Paul Goldspring, the chief magistrate for England and Wales, said a custodial sentence would not be “appropriate” and sentenced the boy to a one-year referral order that will aim to address his behaviour and risk of reoffending.

“You were only 13 at the time of the offending and you are only 14 now,” he told the defendant.

“That is not your level of maturity, because reports make it clear that you do not function at the same intellectual level as most 13 to 14 year olds

“There is no evidence that you actually planned to carry out an attack beyond saying so.”