Ulez camera damaged by improvised explosive device hours after it was installed

An ultra low emission zone (Ulez) camera in south-east London was damaged by an explosive device just hours after it had been installed, police believe.

The Metropolitan Police said a low-sophistication improvised device damaged the camera in Willersley Avenue, Sidcup at around 6.45pm on Wednesday.

The force said the camera had been cut down at around 5.30pm and members of the public reported the explosion around 90 minutes later.

Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry, commander for the Bexley area, said: “Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of this incident, but it is extremely concerning that an explosive device seems to have been deliberately placed in a public place.

“This could have very easily resulted in members of the public being very seriously injured.

“Because of the seriousness of this incident, we are making urgent inquiries to try and identify anyone involved, and officers with specialist expertise and capability from our counter terrorism command are leading the investigation.

“This was an extremely dangerous incident that could have resulted in innocent members of the public being injured or worse.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, then I would urge you to get in touch immediately.”

The force said the incident is not being treated as terrorism at this stage but specialists with expertise in explosives from the counter terror command were leading the probe.

The Met said officers were keeping an open mind if there was a link between the camera being cut down and the explosive device being planted.

Nearby vehicles and properties were also damaged in the explosion, the Met said.

The remains of the device are now being examined by forensic specialists.

There have been no arrests at this stage.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting CAD 5819/06DEC.

It comes as figures released by the Met in November showed nearly 1,000 crimes linked to ultra low emission zone (Ulez) cameras being stolen or vandalised have been recorded in the past seven months.