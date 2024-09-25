Crying father avoids jail after encouraging vandalism of Ulez cameras

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A man who shared a Facebook post encouraging people to damage Ulez cameras and sent a threatening email to a company involved in the traffic scheme’s rollout across London has been spared jail.

Joseph Nicholls, aged 43, cried in the dock on Wednesday as he was handed suspended prison sentences of 10 months for sharing the social media post, and 18 weeks for the threatening email, to run concurrently.

Woolwich Crown Court heard that the father-of-three – of Foots Cray High Street, in Sidcup – had shared a post in a closed anti-Ulez Facebook group in April 2023 which encouraged members to damage and dismantle the cameras monitoring London’s ultra low-emissions zones.

The defendant then sent an email on 5 May 2023 to the company Yunex Traffic, whose infrastructure and technology have been “at the core” of London’s Ulez rollout, as well as similar schemes in Birmingham and Portsmouth, according to its website.

According to prosecutor Charles Evans, the email said: “If I see that little group of sad electricians [repairing cameras] I will smash each and every one of them in the face.”

A police search later carried out at his home found parts for two Ulez cameras.

Defence barrister Claire Cooper told the court that her client had never been on the streets causing damage to cameras himself and that the parts were likely to have been brought into his home by other anti-Ulez campaigners who had previously gathered there.

At his sentencing on Wednesday, Nicholls was ordered to pay £1,630 in prosecution costs, £5,000 in compensation to Yunex Traffic and a £187 victim surcharge. He agreed to pay the £6,817 total in instalments of £200 per month.

The case was heard at Woolwich Crown Court ( PA )

He will also have to carry out 15 days of rehabilitation activity requirements and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Sentencing, Recorder Andrew Hammond said: “The right and wrongs of Ulez are not a matter for this court but in any event this case is not about Ulez but the rule of law.

“[Your email] was a deliberate attempt on your part to intimidate other people. These people you threatened were employees performing something akin to a public service. They have the right to to perform their jobs without fear of intimidation or threats of violence.

“These offences were the result of your poor temper and control, and poor consequential thinking on your part.”

The judge said that, despite Nicholls having never damaged Ulez cameras himself, he had contributed to a wider movement that had led to 174 cameras being vandalised in some way.

Vigilantes repeatedly targeted the cameras after the Ulez area was expanded to cover all of London last year.

Vehicles that do not meet minimum emissions standards are required to pay a £12.50 daily fee when used in the Ulez zone, or face a fine.

Videos have been posted online showing vigilantes described as so-called “Blade Runners” cutting the cameras’ wires or completely removing the devices.

Additional reporting by PA