Uncle found guilty of shaking baby nephew to death

Arlo Breslin died after suffering a ‘catastrophic head injury’ in June 2018

Sunday 12 December 2021 01:32
<p>Arlo Breslin died after suffering a “catastrophic head injury”.</p>

(West Midlands Police)

An uncle has been found guilty of shaking his baby nephew to death while his mother was on the school run.

Arlo Breslin died after suffering a “catastrophic head injury” at a house in Coventry in June 2018.

His uncle James Scott, 31, was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial at Warwick Crown Court on Friday.

The court was told Scott was looking after three-month-old Arlo on the morning of 29 June when the fatal injury happened.

Scott’s sister was taking her three older children to school and left her son Arlo in the care of her brother while Arlo’s father went to work.

When she returned home around an hour later, Scott was screaming her name and holding Arlo in his arms. The baby wasn’t moving and an ambulance was called.

Arlo was rushed to hospital in cardiac arrest but despite the best efforts of the medic died two days later at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

A post-mortem examination found that Arlo had died of a catastrophic head injury, caused by non-accidental shaking.

Scott denied shaking his nephew or causing any injuries, claiming the baby had been sleeping, but when he went to check on him he was convulsing and having a fit.

A jury found Scott, of Coventry, not guilty of murder, but guilty of the alternative charge of manslaughter and he will be sentenced on Monday.

Arlo’s family said in a statement afterwards: “Our special baby boy, our warrior. Arlo is our miracle baby who we love very, very much.

“We will never ever forget you sweetheart. Sleep tight our angel. Keep shining down on us all.”

Detective Inspector Michelle Allen, of West Midlands Police, said: “Little Arlo was a healthy and happy baby who was dearly loved by his parents and family who have been left utterly heartbroken from this tragedy.

“This has been a tremendously sad case for us to investigate and has had a profound effect on the family.

“No parent ever expects to lose a child, particularly not at the hands of another person especially when they are a trusted family member.

“I hope that the verdict provides them with some comfort and allows them to start coming to terms with their loss, our thoughts remain with them

