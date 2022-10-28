Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ex-teacher died from ‘traumatic head injury’ after alleged assault, inquest told

Peter Ormerod died in hospital four days after being found seriously injured in Burry Port, near Llanelli.

Bronwen Weatherby
Friday 28 October 2022 15:58
Peter Ormerod died from a head injury after an alleged assault (PA)
Peter Ormerod died from a head injury after an alleged assault (PA)

A retired teacher died from a “traumatic head injury” following an alleged assault, an inquest opening has been told.

Peter Ormerod, 75, died four days after suffering the serious injuries on Station Road in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, on the evening of September 24.

Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court heard on Friday how officers were called to the scene after reports of a serious assault.

A statement from Dyfed-Powys Police read by coroner’s officer Hayley Rogers said Mr Ormerod “sustained a traumatic head injury at the scene and was initially conveyed to Morriston Hospital, Swansea”.

He was then “airlifted to University Hospital of Wales (in Cardiff), where he was later admitted into the intensive care unit”, it added.

“Due to the extent of his injuries, Peter sadly passed away four days later on Wednesday September 28 at 5.08pm at University Hospital of Wales.”

Forensic pathologist Dr Richard Jones said the provisional cause of death was “blunt force head trauma”.

Assistant coroner Mark Layton said a full post-mortem examination report would be completed in the coming weeks.

He adjourned the inquest pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.

Hywel David Williams, 39, from Grangetown, Cardiff, has been charged with the manslaughter of Mr Ormerod.

Williams pleaded not guilty to the offence at a hearing in Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday and was granted bail.

His trial will begin on July 10 next year.

In a tribute, Mr Ormerod’s family said: “Peter was a well-respected teacher and member of the community.

“A very loved and loving father, grandfather, brother and friend.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in