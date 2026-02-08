Murder arrest after student found dead in university accommodation

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested after a student died in her accommodation at the University of Lancashire.

Carla Georgescu, 19, was found dead at her accommodation in Victoria Street, Preston, on Thursday afternoon, Lancashire Constabulary said.

Officers attended the address after reports of a “sudden death”, which is being treated as suspicious.

A 34-year-old man, who was known to Ms Georgescu, has been arrested and remains in custody.

The force said they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.

A spokesperson said: “We know that news of this young woman’s death and the police activity will be concerning to many, but we want to tell you that we have a team of detectives and uniformed officers working hard to try and establish the circumstances.”

Members of the public with concerns or information have been asked to contact police on 101 quoting log 0560.

The University of Lancashire said on social media: “As a university community, we are shocked and saddened by this loss and we are working closely with the police to support their ongoing enquiries.

“Our thoughts are very much with Carla-Maria’s loved ones, friends and all those who knew her at this incredibly distressing time.”