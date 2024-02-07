For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The families of the victims of triple killer Valdo Calocane have spoken of their anger that he is eligible for thousands of pounds of taxpayer-funded benefits after he was committed to a secure hospital rather than being jailed.

The paranoid schizophrenic, 32, was convicted of brutally stabbing and killing students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and school caretaker Ian Coates, 65.

“Vicious monster” Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite hospital order for the killings in Nottingham meaning he is eligible to claim welfare payments of up to £360 a month while he is being held at high-security Ashworth Hospital in Merseyside.

Ian Coates, 65, Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar. (PA)

Barnaby’s mother Emma told The Sun: “This is truly devastating to hear and it adds yet more layers of grief and a sense of injustice to those of us left behind.

“Whilst we are desperately trying to process our enormous grief, battle to try and find a way forwards to return to work and support our families, this vicious monster not only has tens of thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent to keep him inside, he can also amass a small fortune of state benefits.

“How can this possibly be fair?

“This may be the law, but we strongly suggest the law is wrong, and urgently needs to be reviewed.”

The law states if the judge had issued a section 45 or 47 order, requiring his transfer to prison on release from hospital he would be ineligible for the payment.

The killer was given a hospital order at his sentencing for manslaughter by diminished responsibility after the city’s crown court heard he had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia.

It came as it was revealed Calocane was a patient at Highbury Hospital in June 2022 and under the case of Nottinghamshire’s crisis teams.

NHS England is set to carry out an independent mental health homicide review which will probe any failings by the NHS trust.

The scandal-hit hospital had seen more than 30 staff suspended for mistreating patients and falsifying records.

They have been suspended over allegations of “serious conduct” at Highbury Hospital in Nottinghamshire, emails leaked to The Independent show.