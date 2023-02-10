For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have shared a warning ahead of Valentine’s Day, encouraging dating site or app users to take measures to say safe when meeting on a first date.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Friday it would be on the lookout for “predatory behaviours” in the run up to February 14.

Detective superintendent Lindsay Fisher said the force are likely to see an increase in people meeting someone they have been chatting to online - and want to help them stay safe.

She said: “Our experiences show us there are people on there who may not be who they say they are, or who display sexual predatory behaviour.

“If you are making the decision to meet somebody for the first time face to face, make sure to meet in a public place, make friends and family aware of this meeting and your location and don’t be afraid to raise the alarm if something doesn’t feel right.”

She said there has been a spike in the number of meet ups around Valentine’s Day which would naturally lead to more incidents.

The force has just held National Sexual Abuse and Sexual Violence Awareness Week, where it was revealed that last year 4,135 people reported sexual violence and abuse, 338 related to events that happened in online spaces.

“People’s safety is of paramount importance to us so we are keen to hear from anyone this weekend and beyond who is concerned about the behaviour of someone they are talking to or have met online,” the detective superintendent continued.

“We take reports like this incredibly seriously and will carry out a robust investigation to relentlessly pursue perpetrators.

“We will also have officers out and about on patrol in high footfall areas looking out for predatory behaviours and safeguarding those presenting as vulnerable.”

In December, the force launched the Ask for Angela initiative to help identify customers in hospitality premises who are unsafe or feeling threatened.

Under the scheme, hospitality and security staff are trained that anyone who asks for “Angela” may be using a code to indicate they need help.

Almost 300 businesses have now signed up and the sceme is being held around the UK.

Sup Dep Fisher added: “Neighbourhood policing teams are out and about at this time, encouraging as many local businesses as possible to sign up.

“We know our hospitality sector is already committed to keeping people safe, by signing up to this scheme they are making a public pledge to help and support their customers when they need them the most.”