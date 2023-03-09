Grandmother murdered in hospital while recovering from stroke

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A £20,000 reward has been offered over the 2018 murder of a grandmother who was attacked in hospital while recovering from a stroke.

Valerie Kneale, 75, died on 16 November 2018 after being admitted to the stroke unit at Victoria Hospital in Blackpool.

A post-mortem examination found that she had died following a haemorrhage caused by a “non-medical related internal injury”, leading police to open a murder investigation into her death.

Officers have yet to identify her killer and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Now, Ms Kneale’s children are backing an appeal from Crimestoppers with a £20,000 reward to bring their mother’s killer to justice.

75-year-old Valerie Kneale died on 16 November 2018 (Lancashire Police)

“Whilst four years may have passed, our thoughts are very much with Valerie’s family and friends who remain desperate for answers as to exactly what happened”, Gary Murray, Crimestoppers North West Regional Manager said.

“Valerie was a patient in hospital undergoing important medical treatment when she endured an horrific attack which ultimately led to her death. We believe there are people who know what happened or have suspicions”, he added.

“Crimestoppers is here to help make all our communities safe by giving people a way to speak up about crime, completely anonymously. You can talk to us with no comeback. That means we never ask for or store any of your personal details.”

Mr Murray has urged the public to contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 with any relevant information.

Meanwhile, Lancashire Police said it remains “fully committed” to finding the person responsible for Ms Kneale’s death.

She died following a haemorrhage caused by a “non-medical related internal injury” (Lancashire Police)

“For four years Valerie’s family have been left devastated by her death – they want and deserve justice”, Detective Chief Inspector Johnston said.

“Her murder is truly tragic and heart-breaking. She was a patient in the hospital, receiving medical treatment when she was subjected to a horrific attack which ultimately led to her death.

“We know someone has had this on their conscience for more than four years now. Do the right thing. Come forward and speak to police – help us to solve this terrible crime.”