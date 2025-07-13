Van ‘bursts into flames’ after being hit by train at level crossing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A train has struck a van which has reportedly burst into flames at a level crossing in Kent.

British Transport Police is responding to the incident off Lower Road in Teynham this afternoon.

Southeastern’s managing director Steve White confirmed a train had hit the vehicle at a level crossing.

He posted on X: “The @Se_Railway is closed near Teynham following a train hitting a van on a level crossing.

“Replacement buses are operating between Gillingham & Faversham and Sheerness & Sittingbourne. We are working with the emergency services.”

Reports on social media, which claim the train was a high-speed London-bound service, appear to show a vehicle in flames as police close off the road.

Commuters have been warned to expect disruption until 6pm.

More follows on this breaking news story...