Van ‘bursts into flames’ after being hit by train at level crossing

Footage posted on social media appears to show a vehicle in flames following the incident in Teynham

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Sunday 13 July 2025 15:08 BST
Southeastern confirmed a train hit an obstruction in Kent
Southeastern confirmed a train hit an obstruction in Kent (PA Wire)

A train has struck a van which has reportedly burst into flames at a level crossing in Kent.

British Transport Police is responding to the incident off Lower Road in Teynham this afternoon.

Southeastern’s managing director Steve White confirmed a train had hit the vehicle at a level crossing.

He posted on X: “The @Se_Railway is closed near Teynham following a train hitting a van on a level crossing.

“Replacement buses are operating between Gillingham & Faversham and Sheerness & Sittingbourne. We are working with the emergency services.”

Reports on social media, which claim the train was a high-speed London-bound service, appear to show a vehicle in flames as police close off the road.

Commuters have been warned to expect disruption until 6pm.

More follows on this breaking news story...

