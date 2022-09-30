Jump to content

Austrian teenager accused of sharing ‘terrorist’ videos, court told

Ibrahim Ahmad, 19, from Vienna, was charged on August 26 with three counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication.

Emily Pennink
Friday 30 September 2022 15:19
The Central Criminal Court also referred to as the Old Bailey (Nick Ansell/PA)
An Austrian teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sharing three terrorist videos.

Ibrahim Ahmad, 19, from Vienna, was charged on August 26 with three counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication.

Prosecutor Birgitte Hagem said the charges relate to three video clips sent between February 3 and July 6.

During a preliminary hearing on Friday, Ahmad was assisted by a German interpreter as a timetable for his case was discussed.

Ahmad spoke only to confirm his identity by video link from Wandsworth prison.

Mr Justice Sweeney set a provisional trial of up to 10 days from July 3 next year at Woolwich Crown Court.

A plea and case management hearing will take place on February 7.

