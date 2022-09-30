Austrian teenager accused of sharing ‘terrorist’ videos, court told
Ibrahim Ahmad, 19, from Vienna, was charged on August 26 with three counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication.
An Austrian teenager has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sharing three terrorist videos.
Ibrahim Ahmad, 19, from Vienna, was charged on August 26 with three counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication.
Prosecutor Birgitte Hagem said the charges relate to three video clips sent between February 3 and July 6.
During a preliminary hearing on Friday, Ahmad was assisted by a German interpreter as a timetable for his case was discussed.
Ahmad spoke only to confirm his identity by video link from Wandsworth prison.
Mr Justice Sweeney set a provisional trial of up to 10 days from July 3 next year at Woolwich Crown Court.
A plea and case management hearing will take place on February 7.
