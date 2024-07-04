Woman admits murdering her parents and living in house with their bodies for years

Support truly

A woman has pleaded guilty to murdering her parents and then living in their home for years after.

Virginia McCullough appeared by prison video-link before Chelmsford Crown Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the murders of John and Lois McCullough, who were both aged in their 70s.

The defendant, of Pump Hill, Chelmsford, Essex, admitted killing the pair between June 17 2019 and June 20 2019.

After carrying out the murders she concealed their bodies within the property and continued to live at the address.

To cover her tracks, she told persistent lies about their whereabouts, frequently telling doctors and relatives her parents were unwell, on holiday or away on lengthy trips.

Her actions were uncovered after her parents’ GPs raised concerns over missed appointments in 2023.

An investigation was launched and, on Friday 15 September 2023, police executed a warrant at the Pump Hill address.

In the moments afterwards, she confessed to poisoning her father with prescription medication and stabbing her mother shortly afterwards.

McCullough, who wore a grey top when she appeared via video-link, spoke to confirm her name, to enter pleas of guilty to both counts and say she understood the judge’s comments.

McCullough will be sentenced on October 10 and 11.

Judge Christopher Morgan said: “You will understand that there is a single sentence that can be passed upon you in these circumstances. Consideration however has to be given to the minimum term.”

Essex Police said it received reports of concern for the well-being of two people aged in their 70s on September 13.

The force said it began an investigation and that detectives later found human remains at an address in Pump Hill, Chelmsford.

An inquest into the death of Lois McCullough, 75, previously heard she died of stab wounds to the chest.

Essex area coroner Michelle Brown said in October last year that Lois McCullough’s provisional cause of death was “stab wounds to the chest”.

She said “human remains believed to be” 74-year-old John McCullough were found at the same location.

His provisional cause of death was “pending further investigation”, Ms Brown said.

Inquests into their deaths were opened and adjourned.