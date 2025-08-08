Vodafone keeps shop doors locked after raid by balaclava-clad thieves

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Vodafone has been forced to lock its shop doors during opening hours after one of its stores was targeted by a gang of balaclava-clad thieves.

Frightened customers say they have had to wait outside stores after the company adopted a closed-door policy as part of a string of safety measures in the wake of the robbery.

The company confirmed its branch in Lowestoft, Suffolk, where a “large quantity” of phones was stolen on 3 July, as well as its store in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, are among the shops where the policy has been brought in.

Suffolk Police said four people – two teenage boys, a woman and a man – were arrested in Harleston in connection with the incident on 3 July. All four have since been charged with robbery.

Vodafone said it has seen a nine-times increase in these types of incidents across its Vodafone and Three stores as the sector has been struck by an “alarming surge in aggressive robberies and attempted robberies”.

open image in gallery Vodafone said the telecoms sector has been struck by an ‘alarming surge in aggressive robberies and attempted robberies’ in shops ( Getty Images )

In a statement, the company told The Independent: “We have implemented a variety of safety measures in some stores, including a locked door policy, to ensure they remain safe for customers and employees. This is a disappointing, but necessary step.”

Suffolk Police confirmed officers were called to London Road North just before 3.40pm on 3 July following reports that three men had entered the Vodafone shop “wearing balaclavas and had stolen a large quantity of mobile phones”.

The force said: “Two 16-year-old boys from South Ockendon in Essex have subsequently been charged with robbery. They first appeared before Norwich Magistrates' Court on 5 July.

“Police have also charged Joanna Economou, aged 22 and of Old Park Road in north London, and 22-year-old Zouave Gooden, of Mansted Gardens in Romford, with robbery. Both Economou and Gooden appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on 4 August and are due to return to Ipswich Crown Court on Monday 1 September.”

Vodafone said it has been working with the government, police and other telecoms providers to tackle the “growing issue” of robberies.

Its statement added: “In recent months, the telecoms sector has seen an alarming surge in aggressive robberies and attempted robberies in stores, particularly across London and the Southeast of England, but other regions including Norfolk and Suffolk have also been affected. VodafoneThree has seen a nine-times increase in these types of incidents across our Vodafone and Three stores.

“Violence of any kind against our employees and customers is completely unacceptable, and their safety is our number one priority.”

Jeevan Hewa Mainaththuge, 34, said that he was forced to wait before he was allowed inside the shop, although he added that he understood why the retailer was taking precautions.

The 34-year-old, of Lowestoft, told the BBC: “It's scary really. I think it makes sense [to lock the door] because there are people working there, so they have to look after themselves. It's their safety and the company's safety.”

Tony McLeod, 49, from Lowestoft, said: “It's not nice to hear, but in this day and age, this is what people are being driven to. People are desperate.

“Most of the gold shops are the same. They won't let two people in the shop at the same time, so you have to wait outside until one customer has finished, then you can go in. I think it's terrible.”