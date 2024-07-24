Man arrested over crash that left six people dead including two young girls

Support truly

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving over a crash that killed six people including two young girls.

Poppie Roller, 11, is the only surviving member of her immediate family after Shannen Morgan, her partner Shane Roller, and their other daughters Lillie and Rubie, aged nine and four, died in the collision on a rural West Yorkshire road on Sunday afternoon.

Tributes have been paid to the “happy” young girls after the family’s Ford Focus car was involved in a crash with a motorbike on the A61 between Staincross in Barnsley, and Newmillerdam in Wakefield at around 3.54pm.

Husband and wife Christopher Barton, 56, and Janine Barton, 48, are the motorcyclist and pillion passenger who also died in the collision. The couple, who had just celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary, were described by their son as “a loving, caring mum and dad who always put me before everything else”.

Police investigating the incident arrested a man on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving on Wednesday morning. He remains in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who saw a grey-coloured Porsche 911 car being driven in the area around the time of the collision to come forward.

Christopher Barton, 56, and his wife Janine Barton, 48, who were among six people killed in the crash near Wakefield ( PA Media )

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who may have seen this grey Porsche 911 being driven on the roads around the south of Wakefield or north of Barnsley to please contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who has dashcam, doorbell or CCTV footage of this car, that may assist our investigation, to please contact us.”

A fundraiser set up for Poppie, who was not in the car but “lost her whole world in an instant”, had reached more than £342,000 by Wednesday lunchtime.

Organiser Paul Hepple said Poppie has been staying with his family after the tragedy as she is best friends with his stepdaughter. However, he revealed that she will soon be living with her “loving and capable” aunt, who will become her new guardian.

The scene on the A61 in Wakefield following the collision in which four adults and two children died ( PA Wire )

The family friend also disclosed that the donations to the fundraiser will be put towards Poppie’s well-being, including her living expenses, education and any counselling. He added that some funds might be used for the funeral expenses for the 11-year-old’s family.

With more than 19,000 people now having donated to the fundraiser, Mr Hepple wrote: “Thank you all once again for your incredible generosity and support. Your contributions are making a significant difference in Poppie’s life, providing her with the stability and care she needs during this difficult time.”

Staff at the primary school of Poppie’s two sisters paid tribute to the pair as “a delight to teach”.

Following the tragedy, Athersley North Primary School issued a statement, saying: “It is with the deepest sadness that we address the heartbreaking news about Rubie, Lillie and their parents. So many people in our communities will feel this devastating, tragic loss.

Flowers and tributes laid near the scene on the A61 in Wakefield ( PA Wire )

“Rubie was a kind, happy, and caring girl with a lovely personality. She always worked really hard and was well-liked by her friends. She was a fantastic role model for her peers and aspired to be a teacher.

“Lillie was a bright, bubbly and happy little girl who was a popular member of her class. She was creative and very determined. Just like her big sister, she too aspired to be a teacher.

“Both girls were an asset to the school and a delight to teach. They were a much-loved part of the school community, and their loss is a devastating blow to everyone who knew them.

“The girls were a credit to their parents, who were always incredibly supportive and who will also be greatly missed.

Sisters Rubie and Lillie Morgan-Roller were a ‘delight to teach’ their school said ( PA Media )

“Our heartfelt thoughts are with their sister and her family at this incredibly sad time.”

“Heartbroken” and shocked family members have been taking to social media to pay tribute to their loved ones who they described as all having “a heart of gold”.

Mr Roller’s brother Callum wrote on Facebook on Sunday: “I’m absolutely heartbroken. I’m go[ing to] miss all of you! It’s absolutely broken my heart and it’s absolutely broke[n] both side[s] of [the] famil[y]! You all had a heart of gold and [I’m going to] miss you all like crazy! My heart goes out to Shannen’s side of [the] family and mine! We are all in absolute shock.”

Jamie Phillips, who was among those leaving flowers at the scene, told the BBC he was friends with Mr Roller. “He was a normal, working lad ... a nice kid, he was always smiling. He was cheerful and loved his family,” Mr Phillips said.

Contact police by calling 101, quoting reference 1157 of 21/7. Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.