Mother of one of four boys killed in Snowdonia says ‘nightmare will never end’

The mother of one of the four teenage boys killed in Snowdonia has said that her “nightmare will never end”.

The bodies of Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were pulled from an overturned car found submerged in water on Tuesday.

The teenagers were feared missing after they were last heard from on Sunday morning following a camping trip to Snowdonia National Park, north Wales.

Harvey Owen was on a camping trip with three friends when tragedy struck (North Wales Police/PA Wire)

As tributes poured in from across their community in Shropshire, Crystal Owen, the mother of Harvey, said on social media: “I feel like I’m in a nightmare I wish I could wake up from but I’m not.

“I just wanted to say I do appreciate people’s kindness, but no amount of messages is going to help me overcome this. Nothing will make this nightmare go away.”

North Wales Police confirmed on Tuesday that the bodies of the teenagers, who had travelled from Shrewsbury, were recovered from the wreck of a silver Ford Fiesta.

The vehicle appeared to have come off the road in the village of Garreg, five miles from the town of Porthmadog, officials said. It comes after a major search operation was launched involving helicopters, the coastguard and mountain rescue teams.

North Wales Police Supt Owain Llewelyn said: “Police officers attended and located a Ford Fiesta on its roof partially submerged in water. Tragically the bodies of four young males were recovered from within the vehicle.

“At present, this appears to have been a tragic accident, and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the four young men at this very difficult time.”

