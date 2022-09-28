Teenager appears in court accused of killing ‘respected’ golfer in town centre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager has appeared in court in Wales accused of killing a 43-year-old golfer.

Morgan Wainewright, 19, has been charged with the manslaughter of Andrew Nicholas, who was found unconscious and with serious injuries in Monnow Street, Monmouth, early on the morning of 26 June.

The keen golfer, who was from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital at the time but died days later - on 30 June - from his injuries.

Mr Wainewright had been due to enter a plea at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday but the arraignment did not take place as he was unrepresented by a barrister due to strike action.

In court, the 19-year-old spoke only to confirm his name and address.

Initially, he was charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm but this was dropped when Mr Nicholas died. Mr Wainewright was instead charged with manslaughter.

After his death, Mr Nicholas’s family said: “He was an amazing, wonderful and loving son, brother and uncle to his three nieces, who adored him.

“He was a well-known and respected sportsman through semi-professional football and with his big passion, golf.

“His passing has devastated the local golf community and his golf club where he was a key member, champion and friend to so many.

“He was heavily involved with the club and ran charity and support events through Covid to support the NHS.”

They went on to add that members of his golf club had called him “a legend and absolute gentleman”.

“The hole that has been left in the lives of so many is one that will never be filled, and the pain caused will be with us for the rest of our lives,” his family said.

“His loss will never be forgotten.

“The kind words of love and support we as a family have received has been incredible.”

The next hearing will take place on 10 November with a provisional date of 23 January set for the trial, which is expected to last for three weeks.