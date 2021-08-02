Man, 19, charged with murder after teenage girl found dead in north Wales holiday park

A 19-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a teenage girl at a holiday park in north Wales.

Matthew Selby, from Greater Manchester, was charged with murder on Monday afternoon.

It comes after the 15-year-old girl was found dead on Saturday in a static caravan at the Ty Mawr Holiday Park near Abergele.

North Wales Police said that Selby has been remanded in custody and will appear before a magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

The police statement added: “We would ask the public not to speculate about this incident on social media as this is an active investigation.”

On Saturday, officers were called to the holiday park to attend the report of a “domestic disturbance” at the static caravan.

Selby was arrested and was held in custody at St Asaph.

A spokesman for the holiday park had said: “We are shocked and saddened by this tragic incident.

“Ty Mawr is a 100 acre family park which welcomes tens of thousands of happy holidaymakers every year.

“This was an isolated and unprecedented incident which took place inside a caravan which is now a crime scene.

“Our team are assisting police with their enquiries and as it is a police matter we can’t comment further at the moment.”