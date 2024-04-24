Three injured at Welsh school after reports of stabbing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people have been injured at a school in Carmarthenshire, with two air ambulances called after unconfirmed reports of a stabbing.

Dyfed-Powys police confirmed that one person had been arrested and Ysgol Dyffryn Aman has been closed due to the ongoing investigation.

Parents have rushed to the secondary school in Ammanford and have been seen waiting outside the school gates, with pupils reportedly in a lockdown.

Wales Air Ambulance told the BBC that the two helicopters attended the incident, with one now en route to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Are you at the scene? Email holly.evans@independent.co.uk

A police spokesperson said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is dealing with an incident at Amman Valley School in Carmarthenshire.

“Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment.

“One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.”

They added that emergency services remain at the scene while the school has closed. Police have also asked people to removed footage from social media which has been circulating since the incident.

One mother, Lisa Barrett, told BBC News that her daughter had texted her to say the school had been put in a lockdown.

“It is really worrying,” she said. “You hear from your child saying someone has been stabbed you don’t know what to do for the best.

Ysgol Dyffryn Aman school is currently under a lockdown ( Google Maps )

“You just don’t expect it, you send your children to school and think they will be safe.

Another mother waiting outside the gates, named Rebecca, told ITV Cymru Wales said the school is being kept on “code red”.

“Obviously I’ve seen the blue lights, and I know we don’t blue light unless we have to and I’ve seen the air ambulance leave,” she said.

“They’re keeping the school on lockdown – code red as they’re calling it – and the police will be speaking to the classes individually, then take them to get their lunch, then take them back to their classrooms.”

In a statement, Rishi Sunak said: “Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with those all those affected.”

Meanwhile, the first minister Vaughan Gething said it was a “deeply worrying” time for the school and local community.

In a post on X, local councillor Robert James said: “My thoughts are with the Headteacher, teaching staff, parents and pupils of Ysgol Dyffryn Aman after today’s major incident. I have been in contact with Carmarthenshire Council and will provide any support I can to the school during this difficult time.”

Home secretary James Cleverly also thanked the emergency services for their ongoing response and said he was being kept informed about the incident.

“My thoughts are with the school and all those involved,” said Mr Cleverly, adding that it was important that police are given the space to carry out their investigations.

Amman Valley School, or Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, is a bilingual comprehensive school for those aged between 11 and 18.

It is maintained by Carmarthenshire County Council and provides education to 1,450 school pupils and 270 sixth form pupils.

More follows on this breaking news story