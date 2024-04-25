For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage girl has been charged with attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a school in Wales.

Pupils at Amman Valley School, also known as Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, in Carmarthenshire were put into lockdown just after 11.20am on Wednesday after the stabbing at the end of morning break – as emergency services swarmed the school and police launched an investigation.

Two teachers and a pupil were hurt in the incident but have now been released from hospital.

Parents waited hours at the gates of the school, which was “in lockdown”, before being tearfully reunited with their children hours later ( Robert Melen/Shutterstock )

A 13-year-old girl was arrested at the scene and has now been charged with three counts of attempted murder, Dyfed-Powys Police Superintendent Ross Evans said in a statement outside the school on Thursday evening.

A 15-year-old boy has also been arrested and remains in police custody on suspicion of making threats referencing the stabbing incident at Amman Valley.

“Following [the stabbing incident], yesterday evening, our control room received a number of calls reporting concerns about messages being shared on social media which had references to the incident here at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman,” said Supt Evans.

“Officers swiftly carried out a warrant at the home of the person believed to be responsible for this content and a 15-year-old male has been arrested. He also remains in police custody while we investigate these allegations.”

Police are reported to have recovered a BB gun during their search of the property. Mr Evans said: “While this investigation is being run separately to our inquiries into events at the school, our officers are seeking to establish if there was a connection between the alleged offences.

“Again, I would urge people not to speculate, not to share any images or videos relating to either investigation, and to allow us to carry out our inquiries fully.”

Prime minister Rishi Sunak and Welsh first minister Vaughan Gething were among those to express their shock at the incident on Wednesday, and to praise those involved for their response.

Amman Valley School was put on lockdown as police investigated on Wednesday ( PA Wire )

Amman Valley School, or Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, is a bilingual comprehensive school for those aged between 11 and 18. It is maintained by Carmarthenshire County Council and provides education to 1,450 school pupils and 270 sixth-form pupils.

Plaid Cymru’s Adam Price – a former pupil at the school – described it as a “centre point for the whole community” and said pupils and families have been “shocked and shaken”.

“It was shocking to so many of us, none of us would have thought for a moment that we would have faced this situation,” the Senedd member said.

While online lessons will continue, the school will stay closed for in-person teaching on Friday, Carmarthenshire County Council has said.

Additional reporting by PA