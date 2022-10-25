Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jury retires in trial of man accused of pensioner’s murder

Vasile Culea admits the manslaughter of retired seamstress Freda Walker but denies murdering her and attempting to kill her husband Kenneth.

Richard Vernalls
Tuesday 25 October 2022 11:44
Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker (Bolsover District Council/PA)
Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker (Bolsover District Council/PA)
(PA Media)

A jury has retired to consider its verdicts in the trial of a man accused of murdering an 86-year-old woman after allegedly beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner.

Vasile Culea is accused of killing Freda Walker and attempting to murder her 88-year-old husband Kenneth, a former district councillor and alderman, at their Derbyshire home on January 14.

The 34-year-old Romanian national is accused of having “hog-tied” the couple, binding their hands and feet, while searching the property in Langwith Junction for £30,000 in cash he had heard the Walkers had.

Retired seamstress Mrs Walker, who also had a bag put over her head and died of a brain injury, was found dead in the kitchen by emergency services the following day after neighbours raised concerns.

Derby Crown Court was told that Mr Walker died some months later, although his death was not connected to the attack.

The jurors heard evidence from Culea – who has admitted Mrs Walker’s manslaughter – claiming he accidentally injured her after “slipping” on a spilt drink and stepping on her chest, after she “fell over”.

He also claimed that he tied both victims up, intending to release them after being able to “search the house peacefully”, but left the property in Station Road after getting “scared” by noise of a car outside.

Culea, of Grove Road in Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, has also admitted grievous bodily harm of Mr Walker but denies his attempted murder and the murder of Mrs Walker.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in