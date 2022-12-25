Woman, 26, shot in head as she celebrated Christmas with friends at pub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman killed at a pub in Wallasey was shot in the head while celebrating Christmas Eve with her sister and friends, police have said.

The 26-year-old was shot at the Lighthouse Inn at around 11.50pm on Saturday, in what police believe was not a targeted attack.

The woman, who has not been named, suffered a gunshot injury to the head and was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital, but died shortly after.

Four other people were also injured in the shooting, including a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral who remains fighting for life.

Police officers on duty at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village, near Liverpool (PA)

Merseyside Police said they believe the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub, in what one neighbour assumed were celebratory fireworks for the festive season.

Minutes later, a dark-coloured vehicle - “possibly an A class Mercedes” - was seen leaving the car park, the force said.

Detective superintendent Sue Coombs told a press conference on Christmas Day: “Tragically the victim, a 26-year-old woman, had suffered a serious gunshot injury to her head.

“She was taken to Arrowe Park Hospital but sadly passed away shortly afterwards. Her family have been informed and on today, which should be a day with friends celebrating, they are coming to terms with this tragic loss.

“It’s very early stages of the investigation but we do not believe that the victim in this case has been targeted. She was out enjoying Christmas with her sister and friends at what should have been a peaceful time.

“What her family are now going through is incomprehensible.”

Besides the man in critical condition, three others injured include a 22-year-old man, also from Beechwood, who has leg injuries, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey with a hand injury and a 33-year-old man who suffered an injury to his wrist.

Ms Coombs said they were still trying to establish a motive for the “callous shooting” and asked anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “We believe that the gunman fired shots towards the front entrance of the pub, we know that minutes later, a dark-coloured vehicle, possibly an A class Mercedes, was seen to leave the pub car park, so we are particularly keen to speak to that male and anybody who knows anything about that vehicle.

“We won’t rest until we find the people responsible for this terrible, terrible crime.”

A spokesman for the Lighthouse pub said the shooting was “a tragedy beyond any words”, while Wirral council leader Janette Williamson described it as “nothing less than despicable”.

Wallasey MP Dame Angela Eagle said the incident was “heartbreaking” and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.

Neighbour Jenny Hough, 77, said: “I heard the shots. I thought it was a firework actually, because it was nearly midnight. I just thought it was people celebrating midnight on Christmas Day.”

Jeffrey Hughes, minister of the United Reformed Church in Wallasey Village, said news of the shooting will have come as a shock.

He said: “Wallasey Village is a fairly lively area, it’s a nice part of Wallasey, its a nice part of the north end of the Wirral.

“We’ve got a lot of young people, families in that area. The Lighthouse is central in that community.

“It’s a shock. When we first heard the news this morning that there’d been a shooting in Wallasey, Wallasey Village is the last place you would think of.”

Additional reporting by PA.