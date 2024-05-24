For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Members of a machete-wielding gang who hacked a young man to death after cars took turns driving at him were today jailed for his murder.

Bailey Atkinson, 21, told people who found him dying from his injuries to pass on a message of love to his mother, “haunted” detectives revealed.

He then went through open heart surgery at the scene in Walsall town centre, but died from multiple stab wounds to his back, arms and legs on 27 January last year.

Mr Atkinson had just moved to Walsall from Coventry to escape gang warfare but became embroiled in the area’s own warring factions.

Bailey Atkinson, 21, told his friend to “run” as he also ran along the High Street ( Family handout )

CCTV footage shown to Nottingham Crown Court shows Mr Atkinson walking through the high street arm in arm with a female friend.

Walking past the empty market stalls in the centre of town they jumped out of the way when cars sped through the pedestrian zone and swerved towards them.

Bailey told his friend to “run” as he also fled along the High Street in a different direction.

There were two cars in the convoy - a Toyota Verso and a Seat Leon - both had been stolen in previous days and were full of nine teens looking for Mr Atkinson.

It’s thought the gang were looking for revenge for a suspected attack on a brother of one of their gang by Mr Atkinson two months previously.

Mr Atkinson tries to hide behind a bin as a car drives straight at him ( West Midlands Police )

Mr Atkinson managed to escape, but the cars circled around him and cornered him further along the High Street.

Six of the occupants got out and took turns attacking Mr Atkinson with machetes and zombie knives giving him no chance of survival, detectives said.

His killers got back in the cars leaving him on the floor, one even stopped to take a photo of Mr Atkinson as he lay bleeding out on the floor.

All occupants of the cars made off to Slater Street in Wolverhampton where the vehicles were found burnt out minutes after the killing.

DI Jim Mahon said: “Watching footage of a young man dying asking for a message of love to be passed to his mother is something that has haunted my investigation team.

“This attack is one of the most shocking I have seen in my time as a police officer. Bailey was unarmed and on a night out walking through Walsall town centre. This was a planned attack, the group had stolen cars and tried to use the vehicles to seriously injure Bailey.

“They then set upon him in one of the most ferocious attacks I have seen. Four weapons were used, which included a ‘rambo’ knife and machetes.

“This investigation was complex and extremely challenging. We made a total of 16 arrests and conducted 12 manhunts which led us all around the country to arrest the suspects. I pay respect to Bailey’s mother and family, who have had to endure this trial in the same courtroom as his killers.

“Again this highlights the tragic consequences of carrying a knife and conflict between groups of young people. One young man has lost his life, while others will face a long time detained in custody and live with the guilt of taking Bailey’s life.”

Seven teenagers, who were aged between 15 and 18 at the time of the attack, were jailed on Friday at Nottingham Crown Court.

Clockwise from top left: Benjamin Wilkes, Patrick Brookes, Sonny Loveridge and Ronan McCulloch ( West Midlands Police )

Benjamin Wilkes, aged 18, of Guild Avenue, Bloxwich, was given a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 18 years.

Patrick Brookes aged 18 of Hunter Crescent, Walsall, was given a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 20 years.

Sonny Loveridge aged 19 of Irvine Road, Bloxwich, was given a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 23 years.

Ronan McCulloch aged 18 of Livingstone Road, Bloxwich, was given a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 21 years.

Three other teens – all aged 17 – were convicted and cannot be named due to their age. They were jailed for life and ordered to serve at least 19 years.

Two other defendants also on trial were found not guilty.