A murder probe has been launched after two men, thought to have “come to the UK for a better life”, died in an east London house fire.

The two victims, aged 35 and 24, were discovered after flames had been extinguished in a terraced home in Forest Road, Walthamstow on April 21.

Police are investigating an incident on the busy road shortly before the blaze took hold at 10.30pm.

Detectives believe that the fire was started deliberately and a murder investigation is under way.

No arrests have been made.

A local resident told the Independent: “The two who passed away were immigrants from Algeria. They were trying to have a better life in the UK for their family and themselves.”

Launching a murder probe DCI Matt Webb, said: “We believe that there may have been an incident outside the address in Forest Road before the fire started and I am very keen to hear from anyone who witnessed something or perhaps has doorbell or dashcam footage.

“The men who died in the fire have been identified and we are supporting their families.”

DCI Webb added: “Two people’s lives have been cut short as a result of this fire and we are determined to find those responsible. If you have heard something or have information about this incident please don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD7022/21Apr.

You can also provide information 100 per cent anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or at crimestoppers-uk.org.