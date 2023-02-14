Four injured in mass stabbing at Walthamstow pub as man fights for life

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A man has been left fighting for his life following a mass stabbing in a London pub where four others were injured.

Police rushed to the scene following reports of a knife attack at The Duke pub in Wood Street, Walthamstow on Monday evening.

Three of the victims were inside of the pub while the fourth victim was found on nearby Shernhall Street with stab wounds.

An air ambulance was also called to the scene.

The victims were all aged between 20 and 42 and were taken to a major trauma centre at an east London hospital.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made, according to a police report shared on Facebook by Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy.

There are also reports that someone was armed with a machete, according to the MP’s Facebook post.

Surrounding roads were closed off on Tuesday morning including Wood Street, Shernhall Street, Churchill Road, Marlow Road and Turner Road.

Detective Inspector Grant Stevens, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are in the early stages of piecing together what happened last night and would like to hear from anyone who was inside the pub and witnessed the attack.

“Whilst news of this kind is concerning, I would like to reassure the community that there is nothing to suggest any wider risk to the public. Officers will remain in the area throughout the day and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak with them.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 6988/13Feb. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.